Your Local News Headlines
Here are your local news headlines for Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Prison officials have launched an investigation after an inmate is killed at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano. David Dodd, 58, died after being stabbed April 5, 2024 allegedly by Michael Darden Jr. who reportedly used a home-made weapon.
- Two people have been arrested in connection to a murder at Mesa Marin Sports Complex. Eric Faria, 20, and Ulices Alonso, 21, face charges in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Mario Bravo Jr. in September 2021.
- Fatal shooting in Fresno. A 35-year-old victim died at the hospital on Monday after police responded to a shot-spotter alert from the 1500 block of North 9th Street near the McKinley Canal. Detectives believe the shooter took off on foot.
- An agreement has been reached between Golden Empire Transit and the Teamsters Union. The two sides have been in discussions for months about pay, benefits, hours, leave, and health and safety policies. GET is the primary public transportation provider for metro Bakersfield.
- The coroner has identified a bicyclist killed in Lost Hills. Donaciano Aldama, 57, died at the scene early Saturday morning when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Highway 46 near Lost Hills Road. There’s no word what caused the accident.
- More of those electronic signs that tell you to slow down are coming to Bakersfield. $250,000 from a traffic safety program means the city will double the number of excessive-speed-warning message boards. There are currently 16 around town.
- Most California fast-food workers are now earning at least $20 an hour — the highest minimum wage across the U.S. restaurant industry. The pay hike is sparking debate with some restaurant owners saying that higher labor costs will lead to higher prices for customers.
On the Lighter Side…
- A California family has been reunited with their dog after the terrier mix went missing over seven months ago. Mishka was at her owner’s auto shop in San Diego in July 2023 when she went missing. She was found more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan.
- The world’s oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday. Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood is 111 years old and says he never smokes, rarely drinks and follows no special diet, except for his Friday fish feast.