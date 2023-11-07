Worst Example Of Bad Parenting Finally Found

A Pennsylvania woman is behind bars after she reportedly stabbed her son for “not shutting up,” court records reveal.

Hanover resident Laura Stevens, 66, was taken into custody on Sunday after responding officers found her son with a stab wound to his abdomen, police say. Stevens admitting to stabbing him because he wouldn’t stop talking, and added that she’d “missed the mark” when she connected with his abdomen, her arrest report reveals.

Stevens is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor possession of a crime instrument, and summary harassment, police say. Her son is expected to recover.