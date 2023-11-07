KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Worst Example Of Bad Parenting Finally Found

Share

A Pennsylvania woman is behind bars after she reportedly stabbed her son for “not shutting up,” court records reveal.

Hanover resident Laura Stevens, 66, was taken into custody on Sunday after responding officers found her son with a stab wound to his abdomen, police say. Stevens admitting to stabbing him because he wouldn’t stop talking, and added that she’d “missed the mark” when she connected with his abdomen, her arrest report reveals.

Stevens is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor possession of a crime instrument, and summary harassment, police say. Her son is expected to recover.

Trending

1

Dad Dies Saving Kids
2

Daylight Saving Time Just Days Away
3

Eight Arrested for Alleged Copper Wire Theft
4

"Shaft"Actor Succumbs To Cancer
5

Alleged Copper Wire Crook Caught