Woman Killed, Run Over By Her Car

In what police are calling a freak accident, an 80-year-old Pennsylvania woman is dead after her vehicle rolled backward in her driveway, striking her.

The incident happened last Wednesday in North Reading, where the unidentified woman had parked her Buick Regal in her driveway, got out and walked behind it, according to Police Chief Mark Zimmerman. The car then rolled backward, striking the woman and pinning her underneath the vehicle, Zimmerman says. After rescue crews freed her and transported her to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead, police say.

Although an investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing, “no foul play is suspected,” Zimmerman says.