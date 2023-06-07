WOman Jailed for Having Sex While Pretending To Be A Man

A British woman is on trial for tricking a sight impaired younger woman into having sex with her, thinking she was having sex with a man.

Prosecutors say 21 year old Georgia Bilham met the 19 year old victim on line and decided to pose as a man and have a sexual relationship with the younger woman.

Bilham insisted that the younger woman, who is nearsighted, remove her glasses when they met in person so she would not be able to tell that it was a female she was consorting with. The ploy worked, and the pair had sex at least 17 times before the ruse was discovered.

A prosecutor in the case says Bilham now faces 17 counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

Prosecutor Anna Pope says the fact that the 19 year old was tricked into the relationship under false pretenses means the younger woman did not give informed consent.

-Tony Lee