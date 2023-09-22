Woman Falls Into Outhouse, Can’t Get Out

Talk about a stinky situation. A Michigan woman who dropped her Apple watch into an outhouse toilet found herself trapped after she fell in while trying to retrieve it.

The troubling incident happened Tuesday in Otsego County, where the woman was using an outhouse at the Dixon Lake boat launch, according to Michigan State Troopers. After she lost her watch, the woman lowered herself into the toilet and promptly became stuck, authorities say.

The unidentified woman could have still been there today had passersby not heard her screaming for help. They called 9-1-1, and troopers hoisted her out of the stink hole after they removed the toilet, authorities say.