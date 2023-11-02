Wings and Wheels In Shafter This Weekend

It is good flying weather for this Saturdays, Wings & Wheels (79 to 80 F.) Partly Cloudy and Sunshine in Shafter.

Have a fun weekend, meet some new friends, so don’t miss this year’s Shafters, Minter Field Air Museums, Wings N Wheels.

It’s that time again, Sat. Nov. 4th is the day for the 6th annual Wings N Wheels presented by Minter Field Air Museum.

This year you will see airplanes from WWI – WWII to modern jets and some special airplanes, you don’t want to miss this one.

Listen to a 20-piece big band playing 40s music you can dance to.

See 100s of show cars from the1930s to the 2000’s

There will be all types of military equipment on display.

Big display of farm tractors, 1900s to modern Tractors.

Plenty of vendors all types of food, beverages and beer.

Can’t wait to see everyone having a great time.