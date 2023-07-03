Wildlife Officials Issue ‘Death Warrant’ For Frakenfish

Finally… a fish you are encouraged to catch and you don’t need a fishing license to do it. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Invasive Species Information Center is putting a call out about the northern snakehead fish.

Also known as a “Frankenfish,” this freshwater fish can survive out of water for up to four days if they manage retain moisture.

The “Frankenfish” is native to East Asia and is invasive to local ecosystems due to it preying on species native to the United States.

There have been three “Frankenfish” sightings in the United States, so far, this year in Missouri, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

If caught, officials want fishers to kill the fish by putting it in a freezer or placing it on ice.

Officials also want sightings of the “Frankenfish” to be reported to local fish and game agencies or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.