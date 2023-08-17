Wildfires Spread To California

As Maui continues to recover from its deadly wildfires, more blazes are erupting in northern California.

Evacuations were ordered Wednesday in Siskiyou County, near the California-Oregon border, after lightning sparked a wildfire on national forest land.

The blaze has covered 4.2 square miles near the site of last year’s McKinney Fire that killed four people and destroyed the town of Klamath River.

Is there anything that can be done to prevent or contain these wildfires before they break out?

-Tony Lee.