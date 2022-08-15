Volunteers Spruce Up Historic Fox Theater
Courtesy Rod Thornburg/The Bakersfield Californian
Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.
According to the Bakersfield Californian, the congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help.
Volunteers also helped clean the area surrounding the theater.
Opened on Christmas Day 1930, The Fox featured the first “talkie” motion pictures and its stage was graced by live performers who among many were prestigious artists.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi