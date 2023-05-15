KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Vice Media Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.

Vice has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders in exchange for $225 million in credit.

Other parties will also be able to submit bids.

The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs.

The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.

Trending

1

New York Bans Gas Kitchen Stoves
2

Bakersfield Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving Several Juveniles
3

Thief Shot Stealing Catalytic Converter
4

What's Hanging From Your Rear View Mirror?
5

Tehachapi Farmer’s Market