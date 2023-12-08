Venician Gondola Capsizes, All Passengers Dunked

A group of tourists who ignored safety warnings ended up in the frigid waters of Venice after the gondola they were on capsized.

Although the gondolier warned the group to not stand up and take selfies, they continued moving about the boat, a TikTok video shows. Finally, as the gondolier attempted to maneuver under a bridge near St. Mark’s Square, the shifting weight of the selfie-takers caused the boat to flip over. All five passengers and the gondolier were dumped into the river, the video reveals.

The panicked passengers, who could be seen clinging to the edge of the gondola shouting, “Oh my God!,” were pulled from the water by a rescue vessel. No injuries were reported.