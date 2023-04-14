United Way Hosts FREE “Tacos & Taxes” Event

United Way is bringing back the “Tacos & Taxes” event to the Bakersfield Community on April 15th, 2023.

United Way of Kern County’s, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team will set up at East High School to help the Bakersfield community with their taxes and to offer FREE tacos. In addition, other members of the United Way of Kern County team will be in attendance to distribute resources such as masks, sanitizer wipes, informational flyers and more.

“Tacos and Taxes has been a mini tradition United Way of Kern County and the VITA program have hosted for a few years now. It’s a fun and free community event that we put on to make tax filing a bit less stressful by offering folks a delicious bite and an opportunity to learn about other resources and programs available to them. We invite anyone who has been hesitant about filing and encourages those that like to wait until last minute to come and file on time and enjoy some food, resources and music!”

Thanks to the help of multiple local partners and our amazingly dedicated volunteers, we have been able to not only provide this free service but also bring money, that is much needed, back into our community. During the 2022 tax year, we were able to file over 2,000 tax returns and bring back right under 3.8 million dollars in tax refunds to the Kern County community.

During this event, United way of Kern County’s, VITA team will look to assist the Bakersfield Community with their taxes, for free. Tacos will be provided to individuals that show up to file their taxes from 12pm-2pm. The event will take place on Saturday, April 15th, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at East Bakersfield High School, 2200 Quincy Street, Bakersfield CA, 93306.

Courtesy of United Way