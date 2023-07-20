KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Unemployment Continues Its Unstable Decline

Share
Unemployment Continues Its Unstable Decline
AlphaMedia/Bakersfield

The number of jobless claims in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level in two months.

According to Thursday’s report from the Labor Department, the number of applications for unemployment benefits dropped to 228 thousand for the week ending July 15.

This is a significant drop from the previous week’s total of 237 thousand.

States with increased filings included California, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oregon.

Overall, 1.754 million people in the U.S. were receiving unemployment benefits.

Trending

1

Black and Latino Families Cannot Cover Basic Living Expenses
2

Eligibility Changes For Blood Donors
3

Reward Offered For Mojave Killer
4

How many of those Powerball Millions Does The Winner Take Home?
5

One Dead, One Rescued from Kern River