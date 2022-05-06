Ukranian Refugees Camp In Mexico, Hoping for U.S. Entry
Today, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are still hopeful of being allowed to enter the United States.
They are camping out in Mexico City, the capitol of our country south of the border, hoping the United States government will eventually let them in .As of Tuesday, earlier this week, at least 500 people who had been evacuated from war torn Ukraine were waiting in large tents, and more people have been arriving every day since then.
In March, U.S. Government officials said they would be willing to allow as many as 100 thousand refugees into the country who are fleeing Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
-Tony Lee