U.S. To Provide Power To Native Homes

The U.S. Interior Department is unveiling a new program to bring electricity to more homes in Native American communities.

The program will be funded by an initial $72.5 million, but in all, $150 million is being invested from the Inflation Reduction Act to support the electrification of homes in tribal communities.

In 2022, the U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Indian Energy issued a report citing that nearly 17,000 tribal homes were without electricity.

Tribes will have to apply for the funding and federal officials will choose projects based on need, readiness, risks of climate change impacts, and new job opportunities.

