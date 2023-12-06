U.S. Math Scores Gaining On Asian Scores

Math scores for U.S. students are at an all-time low on international exams.

Data released Tuesday show a 13-percentage-point plunge in math for American 15-year-olds on exams for the Program for International Student Assessment.

The tests were given last year to 620,000 students in 81 countries around the globe.

Math scores in the United States tumbled from an average of 478 of 1,000 in 2018 to 465 in 2022.

The 2022 score was 18 points lower than in 2003, the year the exam was first taken.