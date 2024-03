Worker layoffs have been an unfortunate trend in 2024 – and even the U.S. Army is getting involved.

The Army is cutting its size by 5% – about 24,000 people – as part of a restructuring it says will leave it better prepared for future wars.

Most of the cuts will be posts that are not currently filled.

The Army also plans to add 7,500 troops for critical missions and several new task forces.