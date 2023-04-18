KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Two Tone Of Cocaine Seized By Police

Italian police made one of the largest drug confiscations in that country’s history but they are still searching for the people the drugs were intended for.

They found more than two tons of cocaine floating in the ocean, presumably left for someone to find and pick up. The cache consisted of 70 bundles that were tied together with netting off the eastern coast of Sicily.

Authorities believe the drugs were left there by a cargo ship so another ship or boat could come along and scoop the drugs up.

Police say the coke is worth about 437 million dollars, but so far they are ot able to figure out who left it, or who was supposed to pick it up.

-Tony Lee

