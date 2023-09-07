KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Trump Sued To Stay Off Ballot

Share
Trump Sued To Stay Off Ballot
Courtesy: Getty Images

A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit that aims to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado.

The suit, filed by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, cites the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits people who have “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” against the country from holding higher office.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says she hopes “this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office.” Trump has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Trending

1

Survey: Arizona Has Most Confrontational Drivers
2

Record Fine Issued To American Airlines
3

A.I. Voices Alexa and Siri Giving Bad Advice
4

Wyoming Battles Homeless Filth
5

FBI Agents Pursue More January 6th Defendants