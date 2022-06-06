Trump Endorses McCarthy For Reelection
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield for reelection to Congress, calling him “strong and fearless.”
The Hill reports in a post Saturday on social media site Truth Social, Trump said McCarthy is an “outstanding representative for the people of California.”
“In Congress, Kevin is a tireless advocate for the people of Bakersfield and the Central Valley. He is working incredibly hard to Stop Inflation, Deliver Water Solutions, and Hold Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Accountable for their catastrophic failures and dereliction of duty,” Trump wrote. “Kevin McCarthy has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”
Trump’s endorsement comes after The New York Times leaked audio tapes in April showing McCarthy had discussed with other GOP lawmakers the possibility of telling the former president to resign if he were impeached for the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol. Despite the controversy, Trump and the House Minority Leader have maintained a positive relationship.
McCarthy, who hauled in a record $31.5 million in campaign funding during the first quarter of the year, faces a primary challenge in a newly drawn 20th Congressional District against several opponents.
