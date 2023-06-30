Trans Influincer Lashes Out At Beer Brewer

Transgender influincer Dylan Mulvaney is addressing the ongoing controversy over her partnership with Bud Light.

In a video posted to TikTok yesterday, Mulvaney accused the company of not supporting her after the conservative backlash.

She said, “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want.”

Bud Light, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, partnered with Mulvaney in April on an Instagram ad that included her posing with a personalized beer can.

The ad drew criticism and resulted in boycotts of the beer, which recently fell from its spot as the top-selling beer brand in the U.S. for the first time in more than 20 years.

Mulvaney said she decided to address the situation because she has endured “more bullying and transphobia” than she “could have ever imagined.”

She went on to explain, “I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t. And I was scared. So I patiently waited for things to get better. But surprise, they haven’t really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did.”