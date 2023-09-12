Town Streets Ran Red With Wine

Portuguese residents had to run for shelter on Sunday when their town was flooded by more than 600,000 gallons of red wine.

The incident occurred when two massive storage tanks at the Levira Distillery burst, sending torrents of the scarlet booze down a steep hill and flooding the tiny town of São Lorenco de Bairro, authorities say. Video shows red fluid rushing down local streets toward the Certima River as firefighters attempted to stop it from entering the waterway by constructing makeshift barricades. At least one resident’s basement was reportedly filled with wine following the incident, police say.

In a statement issued on Monday, officials with the Levira Distillery say, “We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage.”