Tourist Who Defaced Colosseum Caught

A British tourist who was arrested after he carved his name into the wall of Rome’s Colosseum claims he had “no idea” the structure was an important part of world history – or how old the structure is.

Ivan Dimitrov, a Bristol resident, has issued an apology to Rome’s mayor, saying he didn’t realize “the seriousness of the deed committed” when he was caught carving his and his girlfriend’s names in the wall of the 2,000-year-old Italian monument. He adds, “It is with deep embarrassment that only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument.”

Apparently, Dimitrov’s apology has fallen upon deaf ears. After a five-day search, Roman officials tracked him down in England and placed him under investigation for damaging a cultural heritage asset. If he’s convicted, he’ll face a prison sentence of two-to-five years, authorities say.