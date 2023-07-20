KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

The Phrase “Taco Tuesday” Now Open To Anyone’s Use

A months-long legal battle over the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ is over.

The phrase has long been trademarked by the fast food chain Taco John’s.  But earlier this year, rival chain Taco Bell lobbied the government to cancel the trademark, arguing that ‘Taco Tuesday’ is a commonly used phrase that should be “freely available to all”.

This week, Taco John’s announced that it would abandon the trademark to avoid paying millions of dollars in legal fees.

Taco Bell has not yet commented on the decision.

