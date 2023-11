A Kern County Superior Court judge recently issued an injunction to allow water to continually flow through the typically-dry Kern River which flows through Bakersfield. While the sight of water in the riverbed might be aesthetically appealing, there’s nothing pretty about the ongoing legal battle bubbling beneath the surface.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi