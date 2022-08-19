The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a K-9 officer…..

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of K-9 Hannes . A deputy and the K-9 were searching for two people involved in a shooting in Lamont Thursday . K-9 Hannes showed signs of distress shortly after the search , and was taken to a local animal hospital where he died…..One man was taken into custody. No shooting victim was found during the investigation.

Hannes was a Belgian Malinois who had been working alongside his handler since last march.