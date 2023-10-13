Temecula Balloon and Wine Festival Preps Underway

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is thrilled to announce its upcoming 41st Anniversary celebration, set from May 17th to May 19th, 2024. Following the resounding success of the 40th Anniversary event, the festival is gearing up for an even more extraordinary three-day experience.

Prepare to be captivated by breathtaking hot air balloon rides offering panoramic views of the picturesque Temecula Valley wine countryside. Whether you choose to camp under the stars with family or opt for a day visit, you’re in for an unforgettable adventure filled with delectable festival cuisine, a bustling commercial court featuring over 100 vendors, and the opportunity to sample premium beer and wine from renowned wineries and breweries across Temecula Valley and Southern California.

Elevate your festival experience by booking a sunrise hot air balloon flight over the stunning Lake Skinner. Stay late to witness the mesmerizing glow of hot air balloons illuminating the evening sky.

Initially launched in 1983, the festival has become a staple event, drawing over 38,000 local residents, music enthusiasts, and visitors worldwide. Scott Soares Sr., President of the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival Board, declares, “We’re taking this festival to new heights as we celebrate our 41st Anniversary. The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival is not just your neighborhood festival; it’s a significant event, and our plans for this year will create a buzz for years to come.”

Exclusive Festival Experience (EFE) tickets are currently on sale and represent the highest-level VIP and camping package available. This exclusive option provides festival-goers with an unparalleled experience that goes above and beyond the standard festival offerings.

The festival lineup for the 41st Anniversary celebration is eagerly anticipated and will be unveiled at the end of November. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for the email list on the festival’s website at tvbw.com to receive updated information and ensure they have the best ticket-purchasing experience.

General Camping tickets, which have historically sold out in minutes, will go on sale on October 25th, 2023. Stay tuned for further updates on ticket sales, as VIP and GA tickets will be available for purchase later this fall.

The festival will again occur at Lake Skinner Regional Park/Recreation Area at 37701 Warren Rd, Winchester, CA.

For more information, please visit www.tvbw.com