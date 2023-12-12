Tehachapi Food Drive Underway

The City of Tehachapi is teaming up with the Rotary Club of Tehachapi for the fourth consecutive year of distribution for the Twelve Days of Christmas food drive on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The event will make for a highly visual and photo-rich story with interview opportunities from the Rotary Club, City of Tehachapi officials, and the potential for speaking with the families and seniors benefitting from the program.

Members of the Tehachapi Police Department, City of Tehachapi Public Works Department, city officials, Rotary Club members, and Mountain Bible Church members will assist in the distribution of food to the homes of families and seniors in need.

The distribution will begin at Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St, Tehachapi, CA 93561, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

If you would like to cover the story or have any questions, please contact to Mya Acosta, [email protected] or 661-822-2200 ext. 104.