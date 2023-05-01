The Tehachapi Farmer’s Market is only a few short weeks away, running every Thursday between June 1 to August 15. We are asking for any businesses in the Downtown Tehachapi area that would like to offer “Farmer’s Market Specials” to let us know so we can put your business on our digital map listing your special and address.

Each week hundreds of people visit the Farmer’s Market in Downtown Tehachapi, We want to remind people to shop at local brick and mortar stores as well. If a business offers a special, we will list the business and special on a digital map with a QR code linking to the map listing local

stores specials and the vendors participating in the market.

“We tried this as an experiment for the Tehachapi Hometown Christmas event and we saw that our community utilized the map, said Key Budge Community Engagement Manager City of Tehachapi. “The Farmer’s Market digital map will also be available on our social media and

website.”

The Tehachapi Farmer’s Market will be held on Thursdays June 1 through August 17, 4 PM- 7 PM, on Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi.

Farmer’s Market local business specials should be sent via email to Jessica Garner, Farmer’s Market Manager at [email protected] https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/454/Farmers-Market

Contact: Key Budge, Phone: 822-2200 x 119 [email protected]