Teenager Injured in Shooting in Lamont
A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in Lamont.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports First Responders were called to the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to find the teenager struck once in his upper body.
He’s listed in stable condition.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.
-Jeff Lemucchi