Teacher makes Porn Film In Classroom

A female teacher has been fired and kicked off a porn site after it was revealed that she and her husband made a porn film in her 8th grade classroom, then posted it on the internet..

Samantha Peer and her husband, who also worked for the Lake Havasu Unified School District in Arizona, were both terminated from the porn site for breaching a contract rule not to produce porn in public areas.

Peer said she chose a false name under which to produce the films, and blocked the entire state of Arizona from accessing the web site hoping to keep the venture secret. Her side job was discovered by students who found the material online and spread knowledge of it around the school.

Peer told administrators she made the films and posted them on a site called “Only Fans” to supplement her teachers salary, which she claims was too low. She later said she made a mistake for choosing that method of augmenting her salary, but insisted no students were present during her filming and the school was closed.

-Tony Lee