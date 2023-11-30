KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Taft High School Placed on Lockdown

Courtesy Taft Midway Driller

Taft Union High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an unknown item was discarded during a foot pursuit near the school.

One suspect was detained in a patrol vehicle at the scene.

Taftmidwaydriller.com reports officers tried to contact a juvenile near the school about noon and the suspect fled towards the school and threw an object into a yard. Authorities say the item could have been a gun.

Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff’s deputies searched the 600 blocks of Warren and San Emidio Streets for the object.

 – Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

