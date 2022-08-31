Taft College: Year of the Woman

It’s the year of the woman at Taft College. TC will present its coveted Community Spirit Award in October at the annual Cougar Cookout to not one but three recipients, all Taft women.

The Cougar Cookout is a festive event that draws hundreds of people each year to celebrate and honor Veterans and exceptional people in the Taft community. Taft College Foundation President Sheri Horn-Bunk says this year’s recipients are Loretta Lipscomb, Carolyn Hosking, and Wanda Barrett.

This year marks the centennial anniversary of Taft College.

The Centennial Cougar Cookout happens October 6th at the Taft College Quad and Student Center, 29 Cougar Ct., Taft. CA.

For tickets visit centennial.cougarcookout.eventbrite. com.

Hear the story on the KNZR News+ link.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi