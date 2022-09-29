Suspects Arrested for Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft at Mercy Hospital
Three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in downtown Bakersfield are behind bars.
Bakersfield police arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the hospital on Truxtun Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled when officers arrived, however the pursuit ended a short time later.
Officers report finding a loaded handgun and a reciprocating saw inside the vehicle.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi