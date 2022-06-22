Suspected DUI Driver Will Appear in Court on Murder Charges
A preliminary hearing has been confirmed for a Bakersfield woman charged with murder in an alleged DUI crash that left two people dead.
The hearing for Lisa Core is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.
Prosecutor Cole McKnight and defense lawyer Roxane Bukowski said during a brief hearing Tuesday evidence will be presented and a judge will decide whether Core will be held for trial.
Court documents indicate Core, 46, told investigators she took several prescription medications before the Dec. 8 crash that killed JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10.
Core’s vehicle struck the siblings after it veered into the opposite lane of traffic on Panama Lane and onto a sidewalk where the pair were standing. Both died at the scene.
Authorities say Core has two prior DUI convictions. She faces a life term in prison if she’s convicted on murder charges. Prosecutors say no plea deal has been offered.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 21 11:49