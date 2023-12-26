KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Suspect Flees Police, Wrecks, Kills His Own Family In Crash

Share
Suspect Flees Police, Wrecks, Kills His Own Family In Crash
AlphaMedia/Bakersfield

Two 10-year-old boys were killed and several more people injured when a Wisconsin man attempted to flee police with his family in the car.

Police in Waukesha County pulled over a vehicle for speeding and not having license plates.  The driver took off before officers could approach the vehicle, prompting a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle and flipped over.

Two 10-year-old boys, the suspect’s sons, were killed in the crash.  Two more children – the suspect’s 6-year-old daughter and 14-year-old niece – were injured and are in critical condition.  The suspect and his girlfriend were also injured.

Police say the suspect had an outstanding warrant for illegal possession of a firearm.  He faces charges including fleeing and eluding and reckless driving causing death.

Trending

1

Japans Oldest Citizen Dies
2

More Anti Gun Legislation Considered
3

States Reject Some Personalized License Plates
4

Tesla Drivers Cheat Safety Systems, Cause Recall
5

Eagle Mtn New Year's Bash