Suspect Flees Police, Wrecks, Kills His Own Family In Crash

Two 10-year-old boys were killed and several more people injured when a Wisconsin man attempted to flee police with his family in the car.

Police in Waukesha County pulled over a vehicle for speeding and not having license plates. The driver took off before officers could approach the vehicle, prompting a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle and flipped over.

Two 10-year-old boys, the suspect’s sons, were killed in the crash. Two more children – the suspect’s 6-year-old daughter and 14-year-old niece – were injured and are in critical condition. The suspect and his girlfriend were also injured.

Police say the suspect had an outstanding warrant for illegal possession of a firearm. He faces charges including fleeing and eluding and reckless driving causing death.