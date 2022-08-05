Suicidal Man Shoots Himself in Standoff with Bakersfield Police

A suicidal subject is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with Bakersfield police officers.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun at 2:46 a.m. Friday in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Neighbors sheltered in place while BPD crisis negotiators attempted to resolve the incident.

Authorities say the man shot himself at around 5 a.m.

The man is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi