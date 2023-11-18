Study Says: Women Feel Financial Stress More Than Men

The economy looks a lot better than it did last year, but women are still being hit especially hard.

A new study by Varo Bank, Morning Consult and THRIVE Financial Empowerment Services says nearly 6 in 10 women are living paycheck to paycheck, compared to 41 percent of men.

Analysts say women have historically been paid less than men for the same jobs, leaving them with less surplus money to invest in the stock market or put in savings for an economic downturn.