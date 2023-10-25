Study Reveals Deadliest Time To Drive

A new ranking has revealed the deadliest time, day, and month to drive in every state – with the most dangerous day across the US coming out as Saturday.

The ranking, created by injury lawyers Bader Scott, analyzed fatal accidents reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over the last five years, to determine which hour, day of the week, and month is the worst for drivers in each state.

The analysis also reveals which hour, day and month is the most dangerous on a national scale – and it turns out the worst month is October, as drivers are 1.21% more likely to be involved in a fatal accident this month than they are at any other time of the year.

Meanwhile, Saturday came out as the deadliest day of the week on US roads, while the most dangerous hour every day was between 6 and 7pm.

Drivers are a huge 1.21 times more likely to die on Saturday than on any other day – while the weekend (Fri-Sun) carries a 26% higher fatality rate than during the working week.

On the other end of the scale, the safest days to drive each week were Tuesday and Wednesday, while the safest hour to drive nationally is between 4 and 5am – suggesting those with extra early work commutes will be far safer than those who travel in rush hour.

Some states’ roads pose a greater risk to drivers than others, the data found, as the most dangerous hour, day of the week and month differed drastically between each.

In New York, the month with the highest chance of a critical accident is September, the most dangerous day to drive is a Saturday, and the most fatal hour is between 5 and 6pm.

But for drivers in California, the deadliest month is November, the most dangerous day of the week is a Saturday, and the riskiest hour of the day is between 9 and 10pm.

And it’s bad news for any Texas drivers with weekend plans this month, as the most unsafe month to drive is October, the riskiest day of the week is a Saturday, while the most hazardous hour of the day is between 9 and 10pm.

For Florida drivers, the worst month to drive for accidents is March, the deadliest day of the week is a Saturday, with the most fatalities occurring between both 8-9pm and 9-10pm.

The deadliest time, day of the week and month in every state