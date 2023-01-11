Storm-ravaged California scrambles to clean up .

California worked to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state.

The plume of moisture lurking off the coast stretched all the way over the Pacific to Hawaii, making it “a true Pineapple Express,” the National Weather Service said.

The latest rains were expected to impact only impact Northern California, giving the south a break until more wet weather arrives by the weekend.

At least 17 people have died in the storms battering the state. The figure is likely to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week.

Officials say Precipitation is 138% of average for this time of year,. The storms have also dumped snow on the Sierra Nevada MOUNTAINS….

Most of the state’s reservoirs remain below average for this time of year, but some have begun to fill,

The state’s largest reservoir at Lake Shasta that was at 55% of its historical average HAS NOW risen to 70% ….

