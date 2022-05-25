Starbucks Leaves Russia

News A Last week it was McDonalds and today, Starbucks says it will close all of their stores in Russia.
Starbucks is the latest large American company to pull out of Russia. Yesterday, the company made the announcement that it will close all 130 of its stores in Russia, but will continue paying its 2,000 Russian employees for 6 more months while they look for other employment.
Starbucks has had stores in Russia for 15 years, but the outlets in that country comprise less than one percent of its total revenue.
As with McDonalds, the pull out is in reaction to the war Russia started in Ukraine.
– I’m Tony Lee