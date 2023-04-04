Southwest Airlines Trying To Improve

Southwest Airlines hopes to cut back on the number of flights canceled after a harsh winter that caused hundreds of flights to be delayed stranding thousands of passengers and making a lot of people angry. It was so bad that even the United States Senate held a hearing to try and figure out what was going wrong. So far the problem is being blamed on insufficient infrastructure and equipment at key airports, making the airline unable to react to epic storms in a timely fashion. An Airline executive said there were also staffing issues and they were unable to move flight crews to where they were needed.

The airline says it conducted an internal review and based on those findings, will now be reinforcing airport infrastructure, increasing equipment, and further preparing the airline as a whole for winter weather.

-Tony Lee