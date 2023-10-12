Skydiver Misses Mark, Dies In Front Yard

A 69-year-old Florida man is dead after he crash-landed in a Titusville resident’s front yard over the weekend.

The body of Ormond Beach resident Frederick C. Morello, who was “wearing parachute attire and gear,” was found Saturday on a homeowner’s front lawn, according to the Titusville Police Department. Surveillance footage taken just before Morello hit the ground shows his parachute was open but he was falling at an alarmingly fast rate. The cause of Morello’s death is under investigation, police say.

The crash site is located just a few miles from the spot where two skydivers were critically injured after a parachute malfunction in 2020, the Titusville Fire Department reports.