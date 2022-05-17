Signups Underway for Taft Car Show
Courtesy Taft Chamber of Commerce
The Taft Chamber of Commerce has made available the Car Registration and Vendor Application Forms available for the upcoming Rails to Trails Car, Truck, and Bike Show, to be held on Saturday, May 21, on the Rails to Trails.
Forms are available for download at the chamber’s website www.taftchamber.com or on Facebook. Forms can be emailed directly by calling the chamber at (661) 765-2165. The Chamber office at 400 Kern Street is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for entrants who wish to get their forms and to pay in person.
“This popular car show is a favorite with car and truck enthusiasts because the grass and the trees give the venue a park-like atmosphere while the trail is easy to walk,” said Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
Those who pre-register for $30 on or before May 18 will receive a T-Shirt and a goodie bag. Thirteen car categories for entry are specified on the Registration Form. Registration after May 18, or on the day of the event will be $35, and will not guarantee a T-Shirt or goodie bag.
Vendors and sponsorships are welcome.
-Jeff Lemucchi
Thanks to Taft Midway Driller