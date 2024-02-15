KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Shotspotter System Coming Under Fire

The city of Chicago has decided to drop its controversial ‘ShotSpotter’ gunshot detection system.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Tuesday that its contract with ShotSpotter would not be renewed after it expires later this year.

The system used microphones and AI to identify gunshots.  Critics claim it’s inaccurate and misused by law enforcement, and accused officials of racial bias in determining where the microphones would be placed.

The same system is in use here in Bakersfield.

