Shooting in Wasco

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Wasco Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found a man with several wounds in the 1200 block of Iris Street in Wasco around 9:16 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The office did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi