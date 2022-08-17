Sex Trafficking Rescues and Arrests

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the rescue of 200 victims of sex trafficking across that nation yesterday.

Officials say 141 adults and 84 children were rescued, and 85 people suspected of child sex trafficking were either taken into custody, or identified and are being sought across the country. 37 children who had been listed as missing were also located

The raid included 391 separate operations and more than 200 state, local and federal agencies.

Last year more than half of the victims rescued were children, and officials say the crime is more common than most people think.

-Tony Lee