School Employee Charged With Child Molestation.

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 37 year old Shafter man for committing a sex crime against a 14 year old Wasco teenager.

The arrest happened yesterday in the 300 block of Griffith Avenue but the man arrested is being described as an Elementary school employee in Wasco.

Jose Solis was taken into custody and this morning he was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child under 18.

There is no information from the Sheriff’s department saying if the alleged molestation took place on the school grounds, or if the victim was a student there.

-Tony Lee