Road Construction Project on Truxtun Avenue
A road construction project is planned for Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Chester Avenue in central Bakersfield.
Construction is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day and is expected to be completed Sunday.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Road closures and detours may be in effect during construction.
Drivers are advised to plan an alternate route if possible.
-Jeff Lemucchi