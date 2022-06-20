Results of Latest Bakersfield DUI Checkpoint
One driver was arrested and 26 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint conducted in southwest Bakersfield Friday night by Bakersfield police officers.
The DUI/driver’s license checkpoint was conducted between 6:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway near California Avenue.
The department screened 1,387 vehicles and made one arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Sixteen drivers were cited for driving without a license, and 13 were cited for driving on a suspended license.
Officers seized 29 vehicles, impounded 26 and released three.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 19 17:03